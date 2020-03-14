MP seeks rail line between Puducherry and Cuddalore

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has requested the Railway Ministry to lay a new rail line between Puducherry and Cuddalore.

Participating in the Demands for Grants for Railways on Thursday, Mr. Vaithilingam said a rail line would ease traffic congestion on the stretch. People find it very difficult to commute on the route due to the heavy volume of traffic. A rail line on the stretch would help Puducherry connect with the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vaithilingam’s office said in a release.

Mr. Vaithilingam also raised the need for a rail line between Tindivanam and Puducherry. The laying of rail line would ensure development of the region and reduce travel time on the route, he said.

He also stressed the need for a Chennai- Mamallapuram-Puducherry-Cuddalore rail line. The rail connectivity would reduce travel time between Chennai and Cuddalore.

He also urged the Ministry to speed up construction of the Karaikal-Peralam rail link before the Sani Peyarchi festival at the Thirunallar temple in December this year, the release said.