MP seeks probe into liquor policy of Puduchery govt.

Vaithilingam says there are several flaws in the liquor policy

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 01, 2022 20:34 IST

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the liquor policy of All India N R Congress led-National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Vaithilingam said there had been several flaws in the liquor policy of the NDA government in the Union Territory.

The former Lt. Governor, Kiran Bedi, had cancelled the licence of a liquor blending unit in Puducherry. She had cancelled the licence citing discrepancies in the functioning of the unit. But the cancellation was revoked immediately after Mr. Rangasamy took over as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory, he said.

“The government should explain the reason behind the cancellation of the licence and the subsequent revocation. There are several allegations regarding reissue of the licence,” the senior Congress leader said.

Apart from revoking the cancellation of the licence, the government issued fresh licence to three persons to start liquor distilleries in Puducherry. The licences were given overlooking several rules, including a ban on giving permission to industries that required drawing of more than 10,000 litres of groundwater per day. The setting up of distilleries would lead to extraction of large amount of groundwater which would be detrimental, he said.

The NDA government has also allowed opening of a large number of liquor outlets in the last one year. Hundreds of outlets have been opened violating all existing rules, he said.

“The BJP members themselves have raised the issue of giving licence to set up distilleries. The Lt. Governor should order a probe into the allegations as was done in New Delhi. If the Lt Governor is not going to order a probe, the Congress party would approach the CBI seeking an investigation,” he said.

