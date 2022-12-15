  1. EPaper
MP seeks Pharma Park in Puducherry

December 15, 2022 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha Member S. Selvaganabathy on Wednesday requested the Union Government to set up an Integrated Pharmaceutical Research Innovation Park (IPIRP) in Puducherry.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, he said a large number of pharmaceutical companies are functioning in Puducherry. Setting up of an integrated park would help in research and development of new drugs.

The territorial administration was ready to allocate sufficient land for setting up the park. The park would help in making U.T. a leading hub for pharma manufacturing, he added.

