MP S. Selvaganabathy urges Centre to set up a Public Service Commission for U.T.

December 09, 2022 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

S. Selvaganabathy | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

BJP Rajya Sabha member S. Selvaganabathy has called for establishing a Public Service Commission (PSC) for the Union Territory of Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making a submission during the zero hour in Parliament the other day, Mr. Selvaganabathy highlighted the drawbacks of not having a PSC for the Union Territory. This lacuna is felt by local job aspirants seeking employment in Group A and B categories, he said.

Pointing to the role of the PSC in other States in ensuring recruitment opportunities to various posts in Group A and B categories in government services, the MP reiterated the demand for a PSC for Puducherry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At present, Group A and B vacancies such as Medical Officers/specialists in Department of Health, professors in the Departments of Higher and Technical Education, Agriculture and Veterinary College, Vice Principal in all Government Higher Secondary Schools, among others, are filled only through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). “Since the process of recruitment of candidates has been entrusted to the UPSC, the selection of candidates is done on an all-India basis, which is unjust and unreasonable,” he said, and added that as the recruitment test was conducted at the national level, Puducherry youth had less employment opportunities.

As aspirants have to compete at a national level for a job in their own hometown, only a few are able to make it, he said.

Moreover, many persons from other States, who get posted to Puducherry, are reluctant to work here, especially if they are posted in outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe or Yanam. Often, they resign or leave for their home States on deputation. This has led to a huge number of vacancies in departments here.

Another issue is the language barrier faced by recruits from outside the Union Territory, he said.

“Puducherry is competent to have its own employment legislation with the concurrence of the Centre for filling Group A and B posts only when it has its own PSC,” Mr. Selvaganabathy said.

In his submission, the MP urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider setting up a PSC in Puducherry as it was a Union Territory with a legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US