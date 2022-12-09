MP S. Selvaganabathy urges Centre to set up a Public Service Commission for U.T.

December 09, 2022 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

BJP Rajya Sabha member S. Selvaganabathy has called for establishing a Public Service Commission (PSC) for the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Making a submission during the zero hour in Parliament the other day, Mr. Selvaganabathy highlighted the drawbacks of not having a PSC for the Union Territory. This lacuna is felt by local job aspirants seeking employment in Group A and B categories, he said.

Pointing to the role of the PSC in other States in ensuring recruitment opportunities to various posts in Group A and B categories in government services, the MP reiterated the demand for a PSC for Puducherry.

At present, Group A and B vacancies such as Medical Officers/specialists in Department of Health, professors in the Departments of Higher and Technical Education, Agriculture and Veterinary College, Vice Principal in all Government Higher Secondary Schools, among others, are filled only through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). “Since the process of recruitment of candidates has been entrusted to the UPSC, the selection of candidates is done on an all-India basis, which is unjust and unreasonable,” he said, and added that as the recruitment test was conducted at the national level, Puducherry youth had less employment opportunities.

As aspirants have to compete at a national level for a job in their own hometown, only a few are able to make it, he said.

Moreover, many persons from other States, who get posted to Puducherry, are reluctant to work here, especially if they are posted in outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe or Yanam. Often, they resign or leave for their home States on deputation. This has led to a huge number of vacancies in departments here.

Another issue is the language barrier faced by recruits from outside the Union Territory, he said.

“Puducherry is competent to have its own employment legislation with the concurrence of the Centre for filling Group A and B posts only when it has its own PSC,” Mr. Selvaganabathy said.

In his submission, the MP urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider setting up a PSC in Puducherry as it was a Union Territory with a legislature.