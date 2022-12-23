  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP S. Selvaganabathy seeks Central assistance in addressing sea erosion

He brought to the knowledge of the house the damage caused to 14 houses at Pillaichavady during cyclone Mandous.

December 23, 2022 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy has requested the Union Government to find a permanent solution for sea erosion in the coastal hamlets of Puducherry and in the neighbouring villages of Tamil Nadu.

The MP said he has raised the issue of sea erosion in Rajya Sabha. He brought to the knowledge of the house the damage caused to 14 houses at Pillaichavady during cyclone Mandous. He also stressed the need for the governments in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to take coordinated steps to arrest sea erosion, a release from the MP’s office said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.