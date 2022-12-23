MP S. Selvaganabathy seeks Central assistance in addressing sea erosion

December 23, 2022 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy has requested the Union Government to find a permanent solution for sea erosion in the coastal hamlets of Puducherry and in the neighbouring villages of Tamil Nadu.

The MP said he has raised the issue of sea erosion in Rajya Sabha. He brought to the knowledge of the house the damage caused to 14 houses at Pillaichavady during cyclone Mandous. He also stressed the need for the governments in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to take coordinated steps to arrest sea erosion, a release from the MP’s office said.