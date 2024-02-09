MP requests Centre for a new bridge at Mahe

February 09, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has requested the Union government to take up construction of a new bridge over Mahe river in the enclave of Puducherry.

Mr Vaithilingam met Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on Thursday and handed over a letter requesting him to take up construction of a new bridge and repair works of the old bridge.

The bridge across Mahe river is the entry point to the enclave from Kerala. The bridge was constructed in 1933. The government carried out repair works in 1971 to replace the girders. The pillars of the bridge were retained during the repair works, the MP said.

“After that also, several repair works were carried out. The present condition of the bridge is very bad. The large potholes on the bridge create traffic snarls in the town. People fear that the bridge may collapse due to its condition. As an immediate measure, the Ministry should take up repair works and construct a new bridge,” the letter said.

The bridge is the only access point for the people of Mahe to North Malabar in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the letter said.

