MP holds review meeting to assess MPLADS scheme works

January 09, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the works taken up under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in the Union Territory.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various works taken up in the 17th Lok Sabha. Secretary (Rural Development) A. Nedunchezhiyan, officials from the departments of Electricity, Public Works, Local Administration and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) attended the review meeting held at DRDA office.

