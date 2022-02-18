MP holds meeting to review Central schemes

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Friday said he has asked the Karaikal District administration to prepare a roadmap for micro irrigation projects in the region.

Mr. Vaithilingam made the suggestion at a meeting with the Karaikal Collector, legislators and officials to review the implementation of Central schemes. Micro-irrigation projects would be very useful for Karaikal to increase the area under cultivation. Only 50% of the cultivable land was used, and the construction of small irrigation projects would help increase the area under cultivation, he said.

“Once the district administration comes up with a concrete proposal, we could approach the Centre for funding. Under Jal Shakti, funds could be arranged for micro irrigation projects ,” he said.

Mr. Vaithilingam also held a meeting at the Chief Secretariat on Friday to review the implementation of Central schemes in Puducherry district. The meeting reviewed the implementation of nutrition programmes, the old age pension scheme, MGNREGA and skill development schemes.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S Selvaganabathy and District Collector E. Vallavan also attended the meeting.