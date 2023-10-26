MP hands over ₹25 lakh to build toilets in school

October 26, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

S. Selvaganabathy, MP, handed over a sum of ₹25 lakh through the District Rural Development Agency towards construction of toilets at the Government Primary School in Puthuchettypet, Lawspet.

The assistance was provided by Mr. Selvaganabathy from the MP Local Area Development Scheme fund.

The Rajya Sabha MP participated in the ceremony for laying the foundation for the project held on the school premises in the presence of M. Vaithianathan, MLA, B. Pajaniappane, PWD Chief Engineer, A. Baskaran, Superintending Engineer and others.

