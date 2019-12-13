MP demands EPF pension revision

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has urged the Centre to increase the minimum pension given to workers from the Employees Provident Fund.
Raising the issue during zero hour on Wednesday, he said members were now paid only ₹1,000 a month as EPF pension.
This amount was meagre to sustain life without any other pension. The monthly medical expense of the pensioners would be very high due to age related factors, he said.
“We are not going to give money as free gift. It is their hard-earned money with us as deposits. So, I kindly request you to increase the pension from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000,” he said in his speech.
