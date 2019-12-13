Puducherry

MP demands EPF pension revision

V. Vaithilingam

V. Vaithilingam   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

Increase it to ₹3,000: Vaithilingam

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has urged the Centre to increase the minimum pension given to workers from the Employees Provident Fund.

Raising the issue during zero hour on Wednesday, he said members were now paid only ₹1,000 a month as EPF pension.

This amount was meagre to sustain life without any other pension. The monthly medical expense of the pensioners would be very high due to age related factors, he said.

“We are not going to give money as free gift. It is their hard-earned money with us as deposits. So, I kindly request you to increase the pension from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000,” he said in his speech.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
wage and pension
labour legislation
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 1:13:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/mp-demands-epf-pension-revision/article30290767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY