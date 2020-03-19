MP demands cancellation of mill closure order

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has requested the Union Home Minister to cancel the order issued by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to close down Anglo French Textiles, Swadeshi Mill, and State Co-operative Spinning mill.

Raising the issue of closure of AFT during zero hour on Wednesday, he said the Cabinet had decided to give voluntary retirement scheme for 1,500 workers in these units. After providing VRS, the government intended to start a skill development programme in the mill complex.

For the purpose, the government was planning to sell some properties of the mill. The proposal was still pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs from 2104.

Meanwhile, the Lt. Governor issued a closure notice which created unrest among the mill workers, Mr. Vaithilingam’s office said in a release.

He urged the Home Minister to cancel the closure order and permit the territorial administration to sell some properties of the mill.