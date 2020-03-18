MP demands 25 % quota for local students in Pondicherry University

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has requested the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development to extend 25% reservation to local students for all courses in Pondicherry University.
Raising the issue during zero hour on Tuesday, the Minister said that when the University was established in 1985, the institute offered 25 % reservation in 8 courses. Subsequently, the quota was extended to 21 courses.
Currently the University has 15 schools, 51 departments and 158 post graduation and research programmes. Since 2013, students are not getting reservation in new courses. Local students have to compete in the all-India quota for admission, he said.
Stressing the need for reservation in all courses, Mr Vaithilingam said students in the UT was dependent on the lone University for all courses. All the private and government colleges are affiliated to the University, the MP said.
