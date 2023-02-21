Vaithilingam asks government to auction IMFL outlets

February 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Questioning the argument put forth by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for opening new retail liquor outlets in the Union Territory, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Tuesday said the CM should consider auction of IMFL outlets annually if he was seriously concerned about augmenting revenue through sale of liquor in Puducherry.

“Mr. Rangasamy says he is allowing opening of new liquor shops to raise revenue . In that case, the best way to increase revenue is auction licenses of IMFL outlets every year. It could be auctioned the way arrack and toddy shops are done every year. But that is not done. So, it gives an impression that opening of more liquor outlets are done with some personal interest in mind,” he said while addressing a press conference at his office in the Legislative Assembly.

The government should take a policy decision on the auction of IMFL outlets instead of allowing the licence holder to renew annually. The present policy of the government to allow opening of bars and resto bars will do more harm to Puducherry. Most of the resto bars are not paying excise duty properly, he said.

“The government is not concerned about the shortage in milk. There are more bars than milk parlours in Puducherry,” he added.

Seeks intervention of HM

Seeking the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in rectifying anomalies in the functioning of the cooperative sector in the Union Territory, the MP said Mr. Rangasamy was solely responsible for the present plight of boards and societies in Puducherry. Election has not been held in government-run societies for years.

“I am writing to Mr. Shah as he also holds the Cooperation portfolio. Mr. Rangasamy has been holding the portfolio in the Union Territory for almost 25 years. He has never allowed elections to be held in societies. The shortage in milk is due to maladministration in Ponlait “ he said.

Adani row

The government should clarify whether the management of Karaikal Port has gone into the hands of Adani group. Also, the government should state whether the group has participated in the bidding process to privatise Electricity Department, he said. The government should issue a clarification as the business conglomerate is in the thick of a controversy over allegations of committing financial fraud, he added.