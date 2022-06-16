Moviegoers only add to the congestion on Kamaraj Salai

Traffic snarls have become a common feature these days on Kamaraj Salai, especially during show time in cinema halls situated on the busy stretch. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The small stretch from Raja Theatre junction to Balaji Theatre has become a nightmare for motorists, particularly when big budget films of superstars get released.

Motorists on Kamaraj Salai had a harrowing time in the evenings during the last few weeks with scores of people entering the busy stretch on their vehicles at the same time from both the theatres. Travelling along the stretch during evening hours in weekends has become especially cumbersome with the arrival of tourists.

In addition to the heavy flow of vehicles that causes traffic jam, parking of two wheelers on either side of the road near the Jayaram Hotel is making things more difficult for commuters. “Over the last few weeks, it was like travelling on the stretch during Deepavali time when traffic load will be at its peak. The recent big-budget movie releases saw theatres running to full houses resulting in heavy traffic jam. It took me 20 minutes to cross Balaji theatre junction the other day,” said B. Srinath, a resident of Avvai Nagar.

Many regular commuters have started avoiding the stretch especially on weekends. “After the bad experience, I have decided to take the 45-feet-road to reach Saram,” said Mr. Srinath said.

Residents nearby Kamaraj Salai have also started feeling the heat due to the heavy flow of theatre-goers during weekends. In order to avoid paying the parking fee and sometimes due to lack of space inside the theatres, people park their vehicles on the streets adjoining residential areas.

“We are often denied entry into our residential area due to parking of vehicles on the streets. Even people park four-wheelers blocking free access to our streets. Recently, vehicles got piled up on Govindasamy Street opposite Jeeva Rukmani,” said V. Govindasamy a resident of Kamaraj Nagar.

The only solution, according to Sabarinathan, a resident of Nehru Nagar, was to stagger the timing of theatres, particularly when big-budget films are screened. Parking of two-wheelers on either side of the stretch should be banned during weekends, he said.

The Traffic police should also deploy more personnel near the theatres to regulate the flow of traffic. “’It is extremely difficult to manage traffic on the stretch when shows end. Even additional deployment of police will not give the desired result. Maybe, we could try staggering the timing,”’ said a traffic police officer.