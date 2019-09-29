Move to set up new technological university triggers debate

While academicians question the rationale behind starting a new technological university with just two engineering colleges affiliated to it, the government is hopeful of reaching out to the existing colleges to be part of the new university.

The government had passed a legislation last month reconstituting the Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) as Puducherry Technological University and to incorporate it as an affiliating, teaching and research university. It is waiting for Presidential assent to move forward with the establishment of the university.

As per the provisions of the Bill, all new colleges (government, private, government sponsored and autonomous) will have to affiliate with the proposed university.

At the time of its establishment, the university will have existing PEC and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Karaikal, as constituent colleges. But the 17 private engineering colleges, affiliated with the Pondicherry University, have been given the option to remain with it or shift their affiliation to the new university.

‘Glaring lacuna’

Academicians question the rationale behind the government’s decision to give the option for the private engineering colleges. M. Ramadass, former Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and former head of the Department of Economics, Pondicherry University, said the decision to establish a technical university was a welcome move. However, the decision to make affiliation of existing private engineering colleges optional would defeat the purpose of constituting the university itself. “The provision providing an option to the existing institutions to remain with the Pondicherry University or join the new technological university is a glaring lacuna of the Bill. This will pave the way for two types of institutions within the Union Territory with different quality, standards of teaching and evaluation,” he said. Many private colleges would not be willing to migrate to a new system and disturb the existing equilibrium, he said.

Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister and former Education Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said when Anna University was established, all engineering colleges affiliated to Madras University were transferred to Anna University.

‘May not work’

“In U.T., considering the scarcity of land available and the vacancies in the existing engineering colleges, there is not much scope for a considerable increase in the number of colleges. In case, not many new colleges are set up, can a university be run with two or three constituent colleges? The financial burden will be automatically on the limited number of students,” he said.

The government should have got the concurrence of the Home Ministry to include a mandatory provision in the Bill to include all the existing colleges, he said.

Puducherry State Council for Higher Education member M.P. Ramanujam said the question of affiliating all engineering colleges in the Union Territory was discussed in detail while finalising the draft of the Bill.

“But it was decided to make it optional. It is only proper that private colleges also join the new university. We hope for the best,” he said.

A top official told The Hindu that the apprehensions were unfounded. “First of all, a State law can’t overlook or supersede a Central Act. The Pondicherry University was established by an Act of Parliament and a State law cannot undermine the provisions by which the Central University was established,” he said. Development Commissioner and Education Secretary A. Anbarassu said the government wanted to first establish the university and then decide on affiliation of the existing colleges. “There is always scope for reaching out to the colleges after the university becomes functional,” he said.