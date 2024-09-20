MoU to drive innovation, entrepreneurship inked

Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) - Puducherry Technological University and the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE), Government of Puducherry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill development across the higher education institutions in Puducherry.

The collaboration, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), aims to create structured entrepreneurship skill development programmes, facilitate internships for 100 students annually, and implement the “Train the Trainer” modules for faculty members, a press release said.

Additionally, the MoU will support the development of start-up policies and provide pre-incubation and incubation support to student innovators. The DHTE will play a key role in engaging higher education institutions to actively participate in these initiatives, with financial backing provided for AIC - Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation’s efforts.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer/Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government (Education); Aman Sharma, Director, Directorate of Higher & Technical Education; R. Sundaramurthy, Executive Director, AIC-PECF; N. Sozhan, NEP coordinator, Directorate of Higher & Technical Education; and V. Vishnu Varadan, CEO, AIC-PECF, were present during the signing of the MoU.

