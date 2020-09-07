MoU signed to promote higher education

PUDUCHERRY

07 September 2020 16:11 IST

French Institute of Pondicherry and KMGIPSR inked the five year agreement

Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research (KMGIPSR) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) to promote higher education and inter-disciplinary research between the two institutions.

According to a release, the MoU was recently signed by Dr. Sangararadje, director, KMGIPSR and Prof. Frederic Landry, director, IFP.

The MoU will be valid for a period of five years and allows for collaborative relationship in areas of mutual interest including language, literature, biological sciences and social sciences and for joint applications to projects of national and international institutions.