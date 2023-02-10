HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MoU signed to establish integrated control room

The facility coming up at a cost of ₹170.11 crore will help law enforcers in tackling crime and ensuring better traffic management. It will be set up in a period of six months

February 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Railtel Corporation in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, to set up an integrated control room in Puducherry on Friday.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Railtel Corporation in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, to set up an integrated control room in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The government has initiated the process to set up an integrated control room at a cost of ₹170.11 crore under Smart City programme in Puducherry.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management on Friday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Railtel Corporation of India Limited to establish the control room. The entire town will be provided with CCTV cameras and connected to the control room. It will help law enforcers in tackling crime and ensuring better traffic management. It will be set up in a period of six months, an official release here said.

District Collector E. Vallavan and general manager of Railtel, Chennai, Prathiba Devendra Yadav signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Secretary T. Arun and Deputy Collector T. Sudhakar were among those present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.