MoU signed to establish integrated control room

February 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has initiated the process to set up an integrated control room at a cost of ₹170.11 crore under Smart City programme in Puducherry.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management on Friday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Railtel Corporation of India Limited to establish the control room. The entire town will be provided with CCTV cameras and connected to the control room. It will help law enforcers in tackling crime and ensuring better traffic management. It will be set up in a period of six months, an official release here said.

District Collector E. Vallavan and general manager of Railtel, Chennai, Prathiba Devendra Yadav signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Secretary T. Arun and Deputy Collector T. Sudhakar were among those present.