MoU on simulation-based healthcare education inked

The Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI) will develop and implement a faculty development programme on simulation-based healthcare education.

An MoU in this regard was signed between Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), which administers the college, and the Pediatric Simulation and Research Society (PediSTARS) based in Bengaluru, a press note said.

S.C. Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV, said simulation in healthcare is now the method of choice to train healthcare trainees in the technical and non-technical skills to manage critically ill patients while working in healthcare teams.

“The new Medical Council of India (MCI) curriculum emphasizes the need for undergraduate medical students to learn basic skills that are required for doctors. It is also well known that medical errors are commonly a result of issues with non-technical skills, which are not formally taught to postgraduates in most medical colleges in India,” Dr. Parija said.

MGMCRI, through its Medical Simulation Centre, has been providing this training as early as 2011. PediSTARS, founded in 2013, has been furthering the cause of simulation training in India. They are the only simulation body in the subcontinent to be affiliated with the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, U.S., the press note said.

The training programme that will be developed as a result of this MoU will combine the wide reach of PediSTARS with the academic excellence of SBV, thus providing high quality faculty development training programs in medical simulation to the country’s medical teachers.

“This is expected to make the use of simulation widespread in our medical colleges. It will result in our medical and nursing graduates being safer, patient-oriented healthcare professionals”, Dr. Parija added.