MoU inked for research in health sciences involving AI

November 23, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth and the Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering and Technology inked an MoU. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering and Technology (RGCET) for undertaking collaborative, multi-disciplinary research in the field of health sciences involving artificial intelligence (AI).

ADVERTISEMENT

After the signing ceremony, S.C. Parija, SBV Vice-Chancellor, said while expertise of AI for processes would be provided by the RGCET, the Centre for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and Research (CHAIR) of SBV would identify various arenas in health sciences that require the expertise of AI for further analysis and the finalising end product.

With a plethora of clinical data available at the SBV, the expertise of AI will be utilised for arriving at multi-factorial findings, which will throw open new avenues for further research through the integration of health sciences and cutting-edge technology under one roof, Dr. Parija said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vijayakrishna Rapaka, Principal, RGCET, said the MoU would be symbiotic for both institutions.

Members of faculty from SBV and RGECT attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US