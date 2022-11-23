MoU inked for research in health sciences involving AI

  1. EPaper
November 23, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth and the Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering and Technology inked an MoU.

Officials of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth and the Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering and Technology inked an MoU.

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering and Technology (RGCET) for undertaking collaborative, multi-disciplinary research in the field of health sciences involving artificial intelligence (AI).

After the signing ceremony, S.C. Parija, SBV Vice-Chancellor, said while expertise of AI for processes would be provided by the RGCET, the Centre for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and Research (CHAIR) of SBV would identify various arenas in health sciences that require the expertise of AI for further analysis and the finalising end product.

With a plethora of clinical data available at the SBV, the expertise of AI will be utilised for arriving at multi-factorial findings, which will throw open new avenues for further research through the integration of health sciences and cutting-edge technology under one roof, Dr. Parija said.

Vijayakrishna Rapaka, Principal, RGCET, said the MoU would be symbiotic for both institutions.

Members of faculty from SBV and RGECT attended the event.

