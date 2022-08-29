Motorists booked for wrong side driving
The traffic police on Monday conducted a special drive to penalise those driving on the wrong side of the road.
A police officer said the drive, conducted at Odiansalai junction from 12 p.m., saw cases being filed against 10 people for wrong side driving.
The drive follows a report published by TheHindu on Monday, on bollards failing to curb wrong side driving.
Motorists were fined ₹1,000 each for driving on the wrong side. The drive will be held at all major junctions, and challans will be issued to violators, the officer said.
