Motorcycling for an environmental cause

January 25, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu flagging off a motorcycle rally to the Western Ghats to raise awareness on ecology. DIG of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav joined the rally for a short distance.

Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu flagging off a motorcycle rally to the Western Ghats to raise awareness on ecology. DIG of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav joined the rally for a short distance. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of bikers left for the Western Ghats on Thursday as part of a campaign to raise awareness on conservation of ecologically niche habitats.

Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, flagged off the expedition of Puducherry-based bikers Royal Frogs at Gandhi Thidal., with DIG of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav leading the rally on his mean machine for a short distance.

Malathi Rajavelu, president of the Puducherry Oviya Nunkalai Kuzhu President, gifted saplings to the motorists.

Over the course of the four-day trip, the riders will travel through Villupuram, Tiruchi, Madurai, Rajapalayam, Tenkasi, Sengottai and Courtalam in Tamil Nadu and Ariyankavu, Puliyarai, Tenmalai and Kollam in Kerala.

The group is scheduled to return to the city January 28.

According to the team, the purpose of their journey is not only to create awareness to save forests and plant trees but also to meet people from all walks of life wherever they go and discover new places.

