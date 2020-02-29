Most of Puducherry’s requests for highways cleared: Gadkari

PUDUCHERRY

29 February 2020 01:10 IST

Minister seeks time to clear proposal on designating local roads as national highways

The Centre has cleared most of the projects of the Puducherry government for development of highways, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Micro Small and Medium Industries (MSME) Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday.

Talking to media persons after a review meeting at the Chief Secretariat here, he said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had placed before him some requests for development of highways and sought the Centre’s approval at the meeting.

“We have cleared most of the proposals except the one relating to declaring State Highways in the Union Territory as National Highways,” he added.

Mr. Gadkari said he had asked the Chief Minister to give him some time to consider the plea.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he urged the Union Minister to clear proposals for widening of certain arterial roads, construction of new bridges and laying of a four-lane road between Madagadipet and Puducherry and also implementation of the Mamallapuram-Puducherry Highway.

About 90% of the government’s proposals have been accepted, he added. Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Development Commissioner A. Anbarasu and officials were present.