Puducherry

Most of Puducherry’s requests for highways cleared: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar at the review meeting on Friday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar at the review meeting on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister seeks time to clear proposal on designating local roads as national highways

The Centre has cleared most of the projects of the Puducherry government for development of highways, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Micro Small and Medium Industries (MSME) Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday.

Talking to media persons after a review meeting at the Chief Secretariat here, he said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had placed before him some requests for development of highways and sought the Centre’s approval at the meeting.

“We have cleared most of the proposals except the one relating to declaring State Highways in the Union Territory as National Highways,” he added.

Mr. Gadkari said he had asked the Chief Minister to give him some time to consider the plea.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he urged the Union Minister to clear proposals for widening of certain arterial roads, construction of new bridges and laying of a four-lane road between Madagadipet and Puducherry and also implementation of the Mamallapuram-Puducherry Highway.

About 90% of the government’s proposals have been accepted, he added. Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Development Commissioner A. Anbarasu and officials were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 1:10:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/most-of-puducherrys-requests-for-highways-cleared-gadkari/article30946600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY