MoS takes up grievances about patient services at JIPMER

December 27, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry to assess health sector requirements, held consultations with JIPMER officials, Rajya Sabha MP S. Selvaganabathy and PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, along with officials interacting with patients during her visit at JIPMER hospital in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday took up various development needs and grievances related to deficiencies in patient services at JIPMER.

V. Saminathan, state president of the BJP---which has been among the political parties that have called for improvements in patient services at JIPMER---handed over a memorandum to the Minister seeking a set of measures to improve patient services at the hospital.

The BJP had earlier written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighting the various public grievances about patient services at the premier hospital.

In his memorandum, Mr. Saminathan urged the Ministry to direct JIPMER to immediately resolve the critical shortage of medicines that was causing hardship to poor patients.

He sought steps to ensure that patients arriving at the Casualty at night after travelling great distances are immediately attended to with proper care and not referred elsewhere.

The memorandum also called for preferential employment for local aspirants in contract recruitments to posts such as housekeeping and security departments.

One among other demands were to direct JIPMER to proactively expand the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana insurance scheme for poor patients, extend timings for blood tests and to expedite provision of the result and reducing wait-period for cardio-vascular and cancer surgeries.

“Several of the grievances were resolved immediately by the Minister with instructions to the JIPMER administration”, Mr. Saminathan said.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan raised the common grievance pertaining to lack of knowledge of tamil language among doctors and staff that was causing a hindrance to patients from the region. While JIPMER recruits hail from all over the country, there should be some consideration for Tamil-proficient candidates while receiving job applications, he suggested.

Ms. Pawar said the issue would be brought to the attention of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. She also directed JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal to pay attention to this need.

The Minister also interacted briefly with patients in the foyer waiting for a CT Scan procedure and visited the Digitalised Segregation Angiography unit.

Ms. Pawar also visited the Manakula Vinayakar temple and the Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

