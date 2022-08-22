More than 52% of Budget outlay will be used for salary, pension and debt repayment

Thrust will be on promoting tourism as a means to augment revenue generation : CM

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 22, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 52% of the total budgeted amount of ₹10,696.61 crore for the current fiscal will go for salary, pension disbursement and re-payment of debts.

In the current year, the government has estimated ₹2,312 .77 crore (21.62 % of the total Budget) towards salary payment, ₹1,123.32 crore (10. 49 %) for pension and ₹2,311 crore (21. 61 %) for repayment of loan, including interest for the legacy loan.

The remaining committed expenditure included ₹ 1,440 crore (13. 46 %) for disbursement of old age pension and welfare schemes. The grant-in aid for higher educational institutions, public sector undertakings, local bodies and cooperative institutions would be around ₹1, 333.19 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total revenue receipts, the Union Territory’s own earnings would be ₹6,557.23 crore and Central Assistance ₹1,729 crore, with an additional ₹500 crore under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and ₹20 crore from the Central Road Fund.

The Centre has allowed the Union Territory to borrow ₹1,889.61 crore during the current fiscal which will add to the total outstanding debt of ₹9,859.20 crore. Though the Budget did not mention about measures to raise revenue, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, in his speech, indicated the government’s intent to improve earnings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said the government has plans to utilise the idle properties and land belonging to Municipalities for revenue generation through Public Private Partnership mode. The thrust would also be on promoting tourism as a means to raise more revenue, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app