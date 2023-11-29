More than 30 stray dog bites reported in last two days in Puducherry

November 29, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

More than 30 people were bitten by stray dogs in different parts of the town during the last two days in Puducherry.

The Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute on Wednesday received 13 persons for treatment after they were bitten by a stray dog at Lawspet.

On Tuesday, the hospital gave treatment to 16 people after they were bitten by another dog at Villianur area.

Another four persons bitten by dogs were also brought to the hospital from different parts of the town in the last two days. The injured persons were given doses of anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin free of cost, said a doctor.

“We have been receiving several people with injuries related to dog bites. The local bodies should intervene to vaccinate and rehabilitate the stray dogs. The stray dog population is only increasing though the civic bodies claim to carry out Animal Birth Control programmes in Puducherry and Oulgaret,” the doctor said.