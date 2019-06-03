More than 1,600 candidates appear for UPSC exams

The All India Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations of the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) was held at eight sub-centres here on Sunday.

Out of 3,025 candidates who were issued hall tickets, 1,630 candidates appeared for the examination in the forenoon session and 1,597 candidates appeared for the examination in the afternoon session.

The preliminary examination consists of two papers — Paper I and Paper II of two hours duration each. The first paper began at 9.30 a.m. and the second started at 2.30 p.m., a senior official said.

The examination was held at Vivekananda Higher Secondary School, Sellaperumalpet, Women’s Polytechnic College, Airport Road, Vallalar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Idhaya College of Arts and Science for Women, Pakkamudaiyanpet, Immaculate Heart of Mary Girl Higher Secondary School and Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School.

Also, special arrangements were made by the authorities for free transport of candidates from the bus stand to the examination centres.