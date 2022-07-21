Over 100 Congress cadre stage protest and court arrest in Puducherry

Congress workers courting arrest in Puducherry while staging a protest against ED summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

More than 100 Congress functionaries on Thursday courted arrest while trying to stage a protest against the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, party legislator M. Vaithianathan, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H F Shahjahan, PCC chief A. V Subramanian and former government whip R. K R Anantharaman were among those leaders who courted arrest. The leaders along with party workers assembled near Indira Gandhi Square around 10. 45 a.m. and staged a demonstration. Some of the workers also tried to squat on the road. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to ‘falsely,’ implicate the Gandhi family in money laundering case. Police took the protesters in custody and released them after few hours of detention.



