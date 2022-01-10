More restrictions likely in U.T. as COVID-19 infections surge

PUDUCHERRY

10 January 2022 22:42 IST

Cases may rise to 3,000 per day, the Health Department anticipates

The Puducherry government is likely to impose more restrictions, including shifting of certain wayside markets, imposing curbs on the number of people attending functions, and more checks to see whether people are following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in the Union Territory, considering the rise in number of cases.

A series of meetings, including the one chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, were held to assess the situation and bring more regulations, after the test positivity rate (TPR), on Monday, increased to an all-time high of 31.5% after the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Though the Health Department is in favour of imposing minimal restrictions, including lockdown on weekend like in Tamil Nadu, the government is not in its favour as of now. But certainly, there are going to be more restrictions as the Health Department anticipates that the cases will rise to around 3,000 per day. A detailed order is likely to be issued soon,” said an official.

Tourists visiting Puducherry would be asked to submit vaccination certificates for accommodation in hotels. Screening of persons entering the region would be intensified at main border points, he added.

15 teams

The Revenue Department had decided to form 15 teams to check public places to ensure whether people were following COVID-19 protocol. The Health Department had decided to ramp up testing to around 5,000 per day in the coming days to isolate the infected persons, the official said.

“We are seeing a huge spike in the number of people coming to hospitals with symptoms of novel coronavirus. Very few are getting hospitalised. More samples are sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether the spike is due to a particular variant of the virus. People have to be highly vigilant in the coming days,” a senior government doctor said.