More Pondicherry University scientists make it to global rankings

11 scientists from the varsity feature in the global top 2% in the ‘Stanford list’ released recently

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 09, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry University has recorded a sharp increase in the number of its scientists featuring in the global top 2% in the ‘Stanford list’ released recently.

A press note said as many as 11 scientists of the Pondicherry University feature in the list, put out by Elsevier, publisher of scientific literature, covering ‘career-wise’ achievements, from 1996 to 2022, representing an increase of 25% over 2021.

The progress of the university is even more spectacular in the ranking of scientists based on the previous 12 month’s performance with 17 of them qualifying this year compared to 11 in the previous year, the press note said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both lists feature S.A. Abbasi, (environment, energy and process security), Ramasamy Murugan (Physics), K. Porsezhian (Physics), Vadivel Murugan (Nanotechnology), A. Subramanian (Materials), R.N. Bhowmik (Physics), Tasneem Abbasi (Environment), and S. Kannan (Biomaterials), the University said.

Meanwhile, V. Sejian, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER), has entered the elite list for the third successive year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A press note from RIVER said Dr. Sejian, was previously principal scientist in the National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology (NIANP), Bengaluru, when he became the first person from the institution to make it to the world’s top 2% scientists, the note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app