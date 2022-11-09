More Pondicherry University scientists make it to global rankings

11 scientists from the varsity feature in the global top 2% in the ‘Stanford list’ released recently

Pondicherry University has recorded a sharp increase in the number of its scientists featuring in the global top 2% in the ‘Stanford list’ released recently.

A press note said as many as 11 scientists of the Pondicherry University feature in the list, put out by Elsevier, publisher of scientific literature, covering ‘career-wise’ achievements, from 1996 to 2022, representing an increase of 25% over 2021.

The progress of the university is even more spectacular in the ranking of scientists based on the previous 12 month’s performance with 17 of them qualifying this year compared to 11 in the previous year, the press note said.

Both lists feature S.A. Abbasi, (environment, energy and process security), Ramasamy Murugan (Physics), K. Porsezhian (Physics), Vadivel Murugan (Nanotechnology), A. Subramanian (Materials), R.N. Bhowmik (Physics), Tasneem Abbasi (Environment), and S. Kannan (Biomaterials), the University said.

Meanwhile, V. Sejian, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER), has entered the elite list for the third successive year.

A press note from RIVER said Dr. Sejian, was previously principal scientist in the National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology (NIANP), Bengaluru, when he became the first person from the institution to make it to the world’s top 2% scientists, the note said.