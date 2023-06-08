Puducherry government plans to construct more overhead tanks and bed dams to augment drinking water supply

June 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has embarked on a major project to augment drinking water supply by construction of more overhead tanks and bed dams in Puducherry.

In line with the government’s plan on the drinking water supply front, Chief Minister on Thursday inaugurated an overhead tank and laid the foundation for another overhead tank and a bed dam near Villianur.

The newly-constructed overhead tank in Uruvaiyar near Villianur would cater to the needs of residents of Anbu Nagar, Moogambika Nagar and periphery areas. Constructed at a cost of around ₹1. 2 crore, the tank has a capacity to store around 2.5 lakh litres of treated water.

Adjacent to the tank, the Villianur commune panchayat has also established a new reverse osmosis (RO) water plant. The plant has a capacity to process 1,000 litres of water at a time. Residents could buy a can of 20 litres for ₹3, said an official.

Under the Centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission programme, the Public Works Department also planned to set up overhead tanks at Thirukanji, Thirubhuvanai Palayam, Mannadipet and Konerikuppam. The process to award the work had already started and the project would cost around ₹10 crore, the official said.

The government has also planned to construct overhead tanks at Kannikoil, Kariamanikkam, Sooramangalam, Vinayakampet, Keezhoor and Kalmandapam by availing loan from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Mr. Rangasamy also laid the foundation for construction of a bed dam at Melsathamangalam. The project would cost around ₹2 crore. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who was also present at the ceremony, said the check dam would help in storing rainwater in an area of about 1 km.

The Puducherry region has already got around 25 check dams, the Minister said adding five more have been planned to be constructed by next year. “The new overhead tanks are constructed to augment piped water supply. In certain areas, old tanks have to be replaced considering the growth in population. The bed dams are envisaged mainly to recharge groundwater and also for irrigation purposes,” he added.

