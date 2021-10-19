More lockdown relaxations announced in Puducherry

Minor restrictions: Beaches, parks and gardens can be open daily, except during night curfew. File

PUDUCHERRY

19 October 2021 03:13 IST

Darshans allowed in religious institutions and places of worship till 10 p.m.

Beaches, parks and gardens can be open daily, except during night curfew, according to the relaxations announced for the COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till midnight of October 31 in Puducherry.

An order issued in this regard by Ashok Kumar, Member Secretary, State Executive Committee, stipulates that walkers/users must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

Religious institutions and places of worship will be open to the public for darshan only till 10 p.m. Marriages will be permitted in religious institutions, but only with a maximum of 25 members at any point of time.

Essential pujas, prayers and rituals will be conducted only by the priests and employees of the respective religious places. Religious institutions must strictly abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Marriage-related gatherings will be permitted, with guests not exceeding 100 at any point of time. Funeral and last rites will be permitted, with participants not exceeding 20 at any point of time.

Tourist spots

All tourist spots, like boat house etc., will be permitted to operate by complying with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour norms.

Cinemas and multiplexes can remain open till 12.30 a.m. by strictly following SOPs issued in this regard.

Regional administrators were directed to align local restrictions in areas under their jurisdiction with those in neighbouring States or districts for the sake of better COVID-19 management.