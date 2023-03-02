More fair price drug stores planned, says L-G

March 02, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Arrangements will be made to open more Jan Aushadhi outlets that dispense generic drugs at affordable prices, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday.

Flagging off an awareness rally of pharmacy students to mark week-long celebrations of “Jan Aushadi Diwas’ at Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor said the Jan Aushadhi shops set up under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana were rendering yeoman service to society, especially the poor, by providing essential medicines and surgical items at prices much cheaper, sometimes 50% lesser than market rates.

Ms. Soundararajan said the existing network of around 11 outlets in Puducherry would be expanded. She felt that it would be ideal to open Jan Aushadhi outlets at Primary Health Centres, which are serving the healthcare needs of the underprivileged sections. Noting that there is a need to raise awareness about the Jan Aushadhi outlets, Ms. Soundararajan said it was also important to clear the popular misconception that branded medicines were of better quality and potency than generic formulations. She also administered the “Jan Aushadhi” pledge.

C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, G. Sriramulu, Health Director, were also present.