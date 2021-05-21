More curbs considered in the Union Territory

The administration will consider extending curfew hours if the coronavirus surge continued unabated, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday.

The Lt. Governor, who chaired the weekly review meeting on the situation at the Raj Nivas with top officials, said the lockdown relaxation for essential shops till noon could be revised to 10 a.m. if the situation did not improve.

It was noted that a few patients, who recovered from Covid-19 infection, had contracted the Black Fungus infection (mucormycosis), in Puducherry. Although it's not a contagious disease, it can affect people with diabetes and those with low immunity.

Indiscriminate steroid medication is another reason for contracting the disease.

The Lt.Governor said officials have advised to avoid self-medication to prevent such diseases. At least 50 vials of the drug is required to treat those infected with the black fungus and it's very expensive too. Hospitals, including JIPMER have placed orders for procuring drugs from the Centre.