More colleges, pro-start-ups climate among government’s top priorities, says Chief Minister

May 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday spelt out the opening of more colleges to further strengthen the higher education sector and creating a conducive climate for start-ups as among the government’s top priorities.

Launching a state-of-the art Emergency Department at the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Mr. Rangasamy noted that Puducherry was a forerunner in medical education.

“I was the one who inaugurated PIMS and am very pleased that it continues to provide both excellent medical education as well as the best medical facilities to people here. After this college was set up, it has provided employment to around 2,000 people in the area,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the upgraded and expanded auditorium which can now seat 638 people and is equipped with state-of-the-art audio visual aids.

P.M.L Kalyanasundaram, MLA, said that in addition to producing several accomplished doctors, the institute was well known for offering free medicines to many local and nearby places.

C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, said Puducherry’s was a model government in healthcare and social security measures. The Union Territory has achieved the highest level in healthcare facilities this year in India, he said.

Bishops of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, president of the Madras Medical Mission and Metropolitan of the Kottayam Diocese and Geevarghese Mar Philaxenos, Metropolitan of the Madras Diocese, Panna Lal Chordia, Director, Medopharm, Anil J. Purty, Director-Principal of PIMS and Peter Manoharan, Medical Superintendent, PIMS also participated.

A PIMS press note said the upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Unit to cater to the increasing demand for these services has allowed the institution to fulfil the recent stipulation of the National Medical Commission that medical colleges should have a Department of Emergency Medicine.

The new department is the latest addition to the 32 departments, including super speciality units at the hospital.

The 8,800-sq. ft Emergency Department is equipped with 68 separate resuscitation bays with electrically adjustable beds, medical gases and other required apparatus to handle any emergency, ranging from breathing difficulties, cardiac arrest, poly-trauma, sepsis and shock to acute abdominal pain, heavy bleeding, fractures, sudden paralysis, mental illness, allergic reactions or acute obstetric situations.

With a strength of 115 staff trained and certified by the American Heart Association, the Emergency Unit consists of Point of Care Labs (rapid laboratory test results), Point of care ultrasonography and echocardiography, isolation room with negative pressures to prevent spread of infectious diseases. It also has four operation theatres with advanced facilities for performing cardiac surgeries, including transplant surgeries, a SMART Triage (Simple Triage And Rapid Treatment) facility, counselling and classroom along with fire safety and infection control practices, the press note said.

