More boats back at Chunnambar

PTDC plans to organise a three-day music festival

The Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation has made available more boats ahead of the tourist arrival for New Year celebrations at Chunnambar Boat house. Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan jointly flagged off five boats at the Chunnambar Boat house on Friday. The boats, which were kept idle for a long time due to technical problems, were deployed for tourists after procuring new engines, said a PTDC employee.

“We want to increase the availability of boats ahead of the New Year rush. So new engines were purchased as the boat house is one of the biggest avenue for revenue generation for the Corporation. We depend mainly on footfalls during weekends, festival seasons and New Year for generating revenue to run PTDC,” said the employee.

The PTDC also plans to organise a three-day music festival at the Old Port Complex, starting December 30. The musical event would see the participation of around 46 DJs from across the country and actor Sunny Leone. The Corporation also plans to organise major events at Seagulls on New Year as part of its revenue generation exercise, said the employee.