Moot court competition held at law college

PUDUCHERRY

15 March 2021 04:12 IST

The event was supported by National Human Rights Commission

If law students simulated the courtroom environment with their sharp arguments and counter arguments during the moot court competitions at the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College, venerable judges from the Madras High Court added value with wisdom, insight and wit at the valedictory session of the national event on Sunday.

The three-day All India Moot Court Competition 2021 was supported by the National Human Rights Commission.

G.R. Swaminathan, a judge of the Madras High Court, presented the winning trophy to “Woodpeckers”, the three-member team from Saveetha School of Law, Chennai, represented by Subayoga, Madhu Balaaji and Rangeela.

Advertising

Advertising

The trophy carried a cash prize of ₹30,000. The runner trophy was bagged by “Finches”, the team from Government Law College, Vellore, represented by Preethi, Snegha and Divyabharati. The team took home a cash award of ₹20,000. Prizes were also given in various other categories, including Best Memorial, Best Male Counsel and Best Female Counsel, apart from participation certificates.

Addressing the aspiring lawyers, Justice Swaminathan gave his “dissenting note” to an earlier speaker who had suggested that language was secondary to facts. Stressing the importance of language proficiency, he said: “The courtroom is a formal setting where language cannot be used casually.”

On a lighter note, he added that when he was told about a physical event being planned, he had imagined the theme would be on federalism, against the backdrop of the tug of war between former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

In jestful parting advice, he told the students to aspire to become a judge if “you are content with a middle class life; else become a hotshot lawyer”.