Monthly aid of ₹1,000 to be extended to 23,000 more women soon

April 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributing Sukanya Samriddhi account passbook to beneficiaries at a function organised by Department of Post in Puducherry on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The territorial administration will very soon add around 23,000 more beneficiaries under the scheme to disburse ₹1,000 as monthly aid to women heads of below poverty line families, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Monday.

He was speaking at a function attended by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to distribute passbook of Sukanya Samriddhi account holders and felicitation of exporters of Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra organised by the Department of Posts.

“The Centre and territorial administration are concerned about the welfare of girl children. We have introduced several women centric schemes. The monthly assistance of ₹1,000 will be given to 23,000 more women heads of BPL families in the 21-55 years age group who are not covered by other welfare schemes.

The government has also introduced a scheme to deposit ₹50,000 in the name of new born girl children in the current Budget,” he said. The Chief Minister stressed the need to inculcate the habit of savings, especially among girl children.

Delivering her address after distributing the passbooks, Dr. Tamilisai said the Sukanya scheme introduced by the Prime Minister was a very important step towards empowerment of women. The savings will be of immense help to girl children for higher education purpose. She asked the Postal Department to also translate the names of schemes in Tamil so that it gets maximum patronage.

Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu circle, J. Charukesi said the Sukanya scheme has around 30 lakh account holders in Tamil Nadu circle. In Puducherry alone, 59,690 people have opened accounts for their girl children under the scheme, she added.

