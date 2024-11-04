Month-long encroachment drive launched in Puducherry

The District Administration on Monday launched a month-long drive to remove roadside encroachments from 25 locations in the Union Territory.

The decision to remove encroachments from 13 places in the North Sub-Division and 12 in South Sub-Division was taken at a recent meeting of the District Road Safety Committee convened by Collector A. Kulothungan, said a revenue official.

As per the decision, a team comprising the police and officials from the departments of Revenue, Public Works and Local Administration removed roadside encroachments on Jawaharlal Nehru Street on Monday. A similar team removed encroachments on East Car Street, Villianur.

Roadside banners and advertisement boards in front of shops that hinder pedestrian and vehicular movements were also removed.

To prevent law and order issues, 100 policemen were deployed at the sites where encroachments were removed. In the coming days, the team will also remove encroachments on Kamaraj Salai, Ambour Salai, Anna Salai, Maraimalai Adigal Salai, Vazhuthavur Road, Villupuram Road, Lawspet and Ariankuppam.

As per the schedule issued by the District Administration, the encroachment drive will go on till November 29.

