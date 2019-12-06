Monsoon woes of Krishna Nagar residents continue

Krishna Nagar, one of the largest residential areas in the town, continues to get inundated even during short heavy spells of rain, leaving residents doubtful about the government’s claims of putting flood mitigation measures in place.

Always in the news during the rain, the area was flooded yet again during the heavy rain that lashed the region last week, prompting Municipal authorities to set up pumps to drain out water.

Worst affected

Though almost all the 20-odd streets were inundated, the worst affected were the First, Second, Fifth and Eighth Cross streets. In some areas, floodwater even entered the ground floor of the houses.

“It was only a few hours of heavy downpour. All streets were flooded with sewage. If the rain had continued for a day or two, people would have been left with no other option but to move to relief camps. This has become a perennial problem. We don’t know what has happened to the ₹1.5-crore flood mitigation works planned in 2016,” M. Narayanasamy, a resident of Krishna Nagar Main Road and president of Krishna Nagar Makkal Mandram, said.

According to Ravishankar, a resident of First Cross Street and a Tamil Nadu government employee, floodwater did not flow through the drain during the rain last weekend. It was stagnating at many places, he added.

The main cause for flooding, Mr. Narayanasamy said, was the failure of the authorities in removing encroachments from the drain near Maharaja Kalyanamandam on the 45-feet Road. The drain starts from the 2nd Cross Street, and as it gets to the 45-feet Road, the carriageway of the stormwater drain shrinks to a substantial size, he added.

Flooding occurs in the area also due to the lack of efforts made to clean up the drains on the Twelfth Cross Street. There are at least three drains that run through the Twelfth Cross Street, waiting to be desilted for years, the residents complained.

The construction of a proper drainage system is a major concern, as most layouts are irregular. There are also around 300-odd vacant plots in Krishna Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and Raja Rajeswari Nagar, where rainwater stagnates, said a serving Municipal officer.

Lack of drainage

Rainbow Nagar is one of the earliest residential quarters, close to the boulevard limits in Puducherry. There was a vibrant demand in the colony for housing plots, from various sections, including government employees.

“Every monsoon, a vast sheet of water stagnates in the colony, either for want of a proper stormwater drain or other drainage facilities,” said S. Nadarajan, a senior citizen and resident of Ambalathadayar Madam Street.

Residents are entitled to have basic amenities in return for the house and property taxes they pay. Stormwater drains running through the colony should be properly maintained, as they are waterways for rainwater from the upper pockets in Lawspet, he said.

Authorities should ensure that realtors strictly adhere to norms regarding the earmarking of spaces for drainage and roads, before the layouts are approved, Mr. Nadarajan added.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam said after the recent flooding, he convened a meeting of PWD and LAD officials to discuss flood mitigation measures to be adopted in Krishna Nagar.

“The situation has improved, but more steps need to be taken to prevent flooding. A decision has been taken to construct a U-drain at the end of Rainbow Nagar and desilt big and small drains running through the residential area,” he said.