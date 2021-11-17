Puducherry

Monsoon relief of ₹5,000 for red ration cardholders

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday announced a monsoon relief of ₹5,000 to each family holding red ration card in the Union Territory.

Mr. Rangasamy told mediapersons that while an equivalent relief had earlier been announced for fishermen and construction workers that would benefit an estimated 1.10 lakh families, the newly-announced relief would benefit 30,000 red ration cardholders.

Livelihood affected

The recent heavy rain had disrupted the livelihood of daily wage workers, agricultural labourers, fishermen and construction workers.

Various political parties and trade unions had called for some form of assistance to unorganised sector workers and the relief measures were in response to these demands, Mr. Rangasamy said.


