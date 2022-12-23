Monitoring Officer inspects developmental works in Kallakurichi

December 23, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Monitoring Officer for Kallakurichi district and Special Secretary of Planning and Development Department Har Sahay Meena, second from left, inspecting a fair price shop at Madur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Monitoring Officer for Kallakurichi district and Special Secretary of Planning and Development Department Har Sahay Meena on Thursday inspected development works in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said Mr. Meena and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath inspected the land identified for the establishment of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park at Sathanur village.

Mr. Meena also inspected a fair price shop at Madur and asked officials to ensure that the quality of the items given to ration card-holders was regularly reviewed. A meeting was conducted at the Collectorate after the inspection. Mr. Meena reviewed all departments under the district administration, and asked officials to expedite the works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US