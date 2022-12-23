  1. EPaper
Monitoring Officer inspects developmental works in Kallakurichi

December 23, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Monitoring Officer for Kallakurichi district and Special Secretary of Planning and Development Department Har Sahay Meena, second from left, inspecting a fair price shop at Madur.

Monitoring Officer for Kallakurichi district and Special Secretary of Planning and Development Department Har Sahay Meena, second from left, inspecting a fair price shop at Madur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Monitoring Officer for Kallakurichi district and Special Secretary of Planning and Development Department Har Sahay Meena on Thursday inspected development works in the district.

A release said Mr. Meena and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath inspected the land identified for the establishment of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park at Sathanur village.

Mr. Meena also inspected a fair price shop at Madur and asked officials to ensure that the quality of the items given to ration card-holders was regularly reviewed. A meeting was conducted at the Collectorate after the inspection. Mr. Meena reviewed all departments under the district administration, and asked officials to expedite the works.

