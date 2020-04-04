Puducherry

Money remitted to accounts of red ration card holders, following COVID-19 lockdown in Puducherry

Director of Civil Supplies Department, E. Vallavan, in a release on Saturday, said ₹2,000 had been remitted to the account holders of 1,78,180 red ration cards

The Civil Supplies Department has remitted ₹2,000 each to red ration card holders as announced by the government to compensate for livelihood loss due to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Director of Civil Supplies Department, E. Vallavan, in a release on Saturday, said the amount had been remitted to account holders of 1,78,180 red ration cards. The government had incurred an expenditure of ₹35.53 crore, the release said.

The department was in the process of providing the amount to yellow ration card holders as well. The government had decided to provide ₹2,000 each to all ration card holders in the Union Territory to compensate for their economic loss, the Director said.

In view of the lockdown and to avoid rushes in banks, the business correspondents of banks would handover the cash at the doorsteps of red ration card holders in rural areas. In semi-urban areas, postal department staff would deliver the amount to beneficiaries, the release said.

He called upon people in the urban areas to maintain personal distance while withdrawing money from ATMs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 6:09:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/money-remitted-to-accounts-of-red-ration-card-holders-following-covid-19-lockdown-in-puducherry/article31257054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY