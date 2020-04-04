Money remitted to accounts of red ration card holders, following COVID-19 lockdown in Puducherry

The Civil Supplies Department has remitted ₹2,000 each to red ration card holders as announced by the government to compensate for livelihood loss due to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Director of Civil Supplies Department, E. Vallavan, in a release on Saturday, said the amount had been remitted to account holders of 1,78,180 red ration cards. The government had incurred an expenditure of ₹35.53 crore, the release said.

The department was in the process of providing the amount to yellow ration card holders as well. The government had decided to provide ₹2,000 each to all ration card holders in the Union Territory to compensate for their economic loss, the Director said.

In view of the lockdown and to avoid rushes in banks, the business correspondents of banks would handover the cash at the doorsteps of red ration card holders in rural areas. In semi-urban areas, postal department staff would deliver the amount to beneficiaries, the release said.

He called upon people in the urban areas to maintain personal distance while withdrawing money from ATMs.