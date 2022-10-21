Cash assistance under free rice scheme credited into beneficiaries’ accounts: CM

BPL ration card holders will get ₹600 per month under the free rice scheme while beneficiaries under the Above Poverty Line category will get ₹300 per month

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 21, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has started remittingmoney into the bank accounts of ration card holders under the free rice scheme, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said each of the Below Poverty Line ration card holders would get ₹600 per month under the free rice scheme. Beneficiaries under the Above Poverty Line category would get ₹300 per month. For both the categories, the amount had been given for four months. The government would incur an expenditure of ₹43. 85 crore, he added.

The government had also credited the amount into the accounts of people eligible to receive free saris and dhotis as Deepavali gift. A sum of ₹3,500 would be given to construction workers and ₹1,000 to those in other unorganised sectors. The amount would be remitted into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries soon, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre has agreed to revise the Budget estimate for the current financial year by around ₹1,400 crore. The amount was agreed upon recently during a consultation process held at the Union Finance Ministry. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary. Details of the approved Revised Estimate would be known only when a proper communication comes from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app