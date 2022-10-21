Cash assistance under free rice scheme credited into beneficiaries’ accounts: CM

BPL ration card holders will get ₹600 per month under the free rice scheme while beneficiaries under the Above Poverty Line category will get ₹300 per month

BPL ration card holders will get ₹600 per month under the free rice scheme while beneficiaries under the Above Poverty Line category will get ₹300 per month

The government has started remittingmoney into the bank accounts of ration card holders under the free rice scheme, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said each of the Below Poverty Line ration card holders would get ₹600 per month under the free rice scheme. Beneficiaries under the Above Poverty Line category would get ₹300 per month. For both the categories, the amount had been given for four months. The government would incur an expenditure of ₹43. 85 crore, he added.

The government had also credited the amount into the accounts of people eligible to receive free saris and dhotis as Deepavali gift. A sum of ₹3,500 would be given to construction workers and ₹1,000 to those in other unorganised sectors. The amount would be remitted into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries soon, he added.

The Centre has agreed to revise the Budget estimate for the current financial year by around ₹1,400 crore. The amount was agreed upon recently during a consultation process held at the Union Finance Ministry. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary. Details of the approved Revised Estimate would be known only when a proper communication comes from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he added.